AIFF Executive Committee approves AIFF Disciplinary Code 2024

New Delhi [India], July 24 : The All India Football Federation's Executive Committee has approved amendments to the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

As part of the new amendments made in its meeting held on Saturday, a well-structured table of monetary fines for offences like direct expulsions and team misconduct has been introduced in the 'AIFF Disciplinary Code 2024,' as per a release by AIFF.

The Secretariat to the Committee can propose a sanction taking into consideration the infringement, since certain offences are straightforward in nature with the applicable sanctions, and most of the time no aggravating or mitigating circumstances affect the case.

The amended code broadens the jurisdiction of the AIFF Disciplinary Committee to sanction incidents that have escaped the Match Officials' attention as per Article 74.1.1. According to the article, "Sanctioning serious infringements which have escaped the Match Officials' attention or in case the Match Official was unable to sanction due to an earlier expulsion or any other technical reasons as reported by any of the Match Officials"

The formatting of Article 65 under the Code has been altered for a clear understanding of the provision since the AIFF judicial bodies were faced with issues with interpretation with respect to the sequence of issuing deadlines for failure to respect decisions under Article 65, the release added.

