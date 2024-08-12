AIFF president meets I-League clubs, assures top teams of quality broadcast production

New Delhi [India], August 12 : In a bid to boost the upcoming I-League season, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Monday, assured the elite clubs of quality broadcast production of 'upto 8 high-definition cameras' and a club-centric optimised fixture, provided the participating clubs meet a minimum infrastructure mandate.

The important decision was taken during a constructive and a progressive interaction with the I-League clubs in a two-hour-long meeting called by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey in the capital. Eight of the 12 club owners/co-owners attended the meeting at the Football House, while four joined virtually, as per an AIFF press release.

Addressing the feedback received from the clubs, AIFF has assured to work with the stakeholders on proactive steps to help raise the I-League profile with a renewed focus on its marketing and promotion, broadcast, fixture and refereeing. Moving ahead, as an immediate step, the AIFF has formed various task force groups with representatives from I-League clubs to work on each of these aspects, to collaborate and propose a way forward.

AIFF is keen to schedule the I-League games on prime time with an increased 'upto 8 camera' HD broadcast kit. The Federation has requested clubs to revert with updates on their home stadium infrastructure including commitment on pitch quality of international standard throughout the season, and their ability to install/upgrade 1800 lux floodlights - a minimum mandate for quality broadcast production.

It was decided that venues where home clubs are able to commit meeting the minimum mandated infrastructure, AIFF will allocate a primetime broadcast schedule with an increased camera kit. Such games will also be marked as marquee events in the fixtures for marketing purposes.

However, for venues that may not be able to meet the minimum requirements this season, AIFF will allocate a minimum of two to six camera kits, considering the availability of the infrastructure. For the 2023-24 fixtures, it has been decided that the AIFF competition department in consultation with the club owners and the relevant task force, will present a best-scenario scheduling, geographically mapping clubs travelling and to optimise away games fixture in a way to reduce the clubs' travel cost and time.

The I-League clubs, Federation and the Task Force is scheduled to meet on August 26, 2024 to review the reports, and suggestions and to decide on the next course of action.

