AIFF sacks secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran; reports

New Delhi, Nov 8 In a shocking turn of events, All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday sacked its secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, say reports.

According to reports, the AIFF president, Kalyan Chaubey, has sanctioned the decision with AIFF’s executive committee set to give the final approval in meeting at the AIFF headquarters on Wednesday.

The official statement from AIFF on the matter is awaited.

"There was a lot of resentment about his functioning among the members of the AIFF which forced us to terminate his contract," the AIFF chief was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

The report further said that Deputy secretary general Satyanarayan M has reportedly been put in interim charge.

Prabhakaran was appointed as the Secretary General of the AIFF in September. His name was unanimously approved in the Executive Committee meeting chaired by Kalyan Chaubey.

