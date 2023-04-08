AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

New Delhi, April 8 AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran on met the India U-17 Men's Team, which will travel to Spain and Germany to train and play matches as part of preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Final Rounds in June-July in Thailand.

The team is currently camping in Goa.

Present at the meeting was the Federation's Chief Technical Officer Vincent Subramaniam, states AIFF.

Led by head coach Bibiano Fernandes, the 25-man squad will leave for Madrid, Spain, on April 10, where they will stay in the facilities of Club Atlético de Madrid. The Blue Colts will play six friendly matches against academy teams of different age groups of top Spanish professional sides.

The Indian U-17 team will then travel to Frankfurt, Germany, on May 16 to play two more friendly matches there.

Lastly, the contingent will move to Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31 for the final preparation camp for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup before India's first match against Vietnam on June 17.

Prabhakaran said: "For us, our national youth team's preparation is one of the biggest priority focus areas and these youth players will have big exposure opportunities in Europe in the coming weeks.

"We had a long chat with the boys. I have advised them to concentrate on the job they have in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup final in Thailand. The tour of Spain and Germany would be a huge opportunity to gain valuable experience by playing against quality opponents. I am sure the boys will make the best use of it, so that the team can achieve the target we are all aiming for and planning meticulously for a long time. My best wishes to the boys at this crucial juncture of the journey."

The Secretary General also said: "We had an in-depth discussion with Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes and the support staff. They are totally focussed and I am sure the results in the next few months will make us proud."

Subramaniam said he spoke at length with the Head Coach and the support staff and exchanged key ideas on tactical aspects. India have been drawn alongside Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Japan in Group D of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

India U-17 Squad for the tour to Spain and Germany:

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Pranav Sundarraman.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Manjot Singh Dhami, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Balkaran Singh.

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Omang Dodum, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Gaonkar.

Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham, Lemmet Tangvah.

Schedule of matches in Spain:

April 19, 2023: India U-17 vs Atletico de Madrid U-16

April 25, 2023: India U-17 vs Leganes U-18

April 27, 2023: India U-17 vs Atletico de Madrid U-17

May 3, 2023: India U-17 vs Real Madrid U-17

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor