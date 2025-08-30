AIFF to host FIFA Capacity Building Workshop for administrators in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 30 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will host a FIFA Capacity Building Workshop for women administrators in New Delhi from September 2 to 4, as per the official website of AIFF.

The sessions will be delivered by FIFA experts Simon Toselli, Natcha Tarateerasam, and Pema Tshering, during this three-day workshop, which will bring together around 50 female administrators from across the nation, including representatives from Indian Women's League (IWL) clubs, State Associations, the Sports Authority of India, as well as team managers of the various Indian women's national teams, and coaches.

The initiative aims to empower women in administration by enhancing their essential technical knowledge and leadership abilities. The broader goal is to cultivate administrators capable of leading the game forward in clubs, state associations, and national teams.

Participants will receive training on a diverse range of subject,s including leadership and communication, good governance, marketing, PR and media management, safeguarding, Club licensing and Academy Accreditation, and Grassroots Football Development.

Recently, India stamped their authority in South Asia with a commanding 5-0 victory over Nepal at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Friday, August 29, 2025, to clinch the SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025 title in style. The Young Tigresses led 3-0 at half-time.

The victory lifted India to 15 points from five matches, an unassailable lead at the top of the table. Second-placed Bangladesh's slip-up earlier in the day (a 1-1 draw against hosts Bhutan) ensured the title for India.

Pearl Fernandes (15', 43') and Divyani Linda (79', 90+2') both scored a brace each. Nira Chanu Longjam (5') also scored the other goal.

With the trophy secured, five wins in as many matches, 27 goals scored, and none conceded, India will now turn to their last match of the championship against Bangladesh on Sunday. Once billed as a title-decider, the clash will instead be a chance for the Young Tigresses to finish the tournament unbeaten.

