Ajax dominate but Benfica score to advance in Champions League

The Hague, March 16 Portuguese side Benfica took a shock 1-0 win at Ajax in Amsterdam to advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, after a 2-2 in the first leg in Lisbon in February.

Ajax dominated the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena from the start on Tuesday night and had some opportunities.

However, Erik ten Hag's team lacked sharpness in front of goal, with Antony, Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez all missing the target, and Benfica goalie Odysseas Vlachodimos saving attempts by Antony and Ryan Gravenberch, Xinhua reports.

In the second half, Ajax continued to push Benfica back. However, in the 77th minute, Benfica scored in a rare attack. After a free-kick by Alex Grimaldo, Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez rose above the Ajax defence and goalkeeper Andre Onana to score the game's only goal and see his team advance 3-2 on aggregate.

