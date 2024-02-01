Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Match Today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2024 07:12 PM2024-02-01T19:12:16+5:302024-02-01T19:13:06+5:30
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is scheduled to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in their second pre-season friendly match in the Riyash Season Cup 2024. This marks the first face-off between the football legends since their move to the United States and Saudi Arabia from Europe. However, uncertainty clouds the match's status as a true rematch, given Ronaldo's current battle with a minor injury, casting doubts on his participation.
The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry, one of football's most celebrated, boasting a combined total of 13 Ballon d'Or titles, was expected to take centre stage in this upcoming friendly. Nonetheless, fitness concerns surrounding Ronaldo raise the prospect of a potentially one-sided affair.
Match Details:
- Date and Time: The Inter Miami vs. Al-Nassr match is scheduled for February 1, 2024, at 11:30 PM IST.
- Venue: The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the high-profile encounter.
- Live Streaming: Fans can catch the action by live streaming the match on Apple TV under its premium subscription plan.
- TV Broadcast: As of now, no television channel has confirmed the broadcast of the Inter Miami vs. Al-Nassr match.