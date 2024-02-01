Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Match Today

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is scheduled to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in their second pre-season friendly match in the Riyash Season Cup 2024. This marks the first face-off between the football legends since their move to the United States and Saudi Arabia from Europe. However, uncertainty clouds the match's status as a true rematch, given Ronaldo's current battle with a minor injury, casting doubts on his participation.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry, one of football's most celebrated, boasting a combined total of 13 Ballon d'Or titles, was expected to take centre stage in this upcoming friendly. Nonetheless, fitness concerns surrounding Ronaldo raise the prospect of a potentially one-sided affair.

Match Details: