All are working hard to try and win this Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC's Boris Singh

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 18 : Midfielder Boris Singh has emerged as one of the key players for Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC for the past two seasons. The youngster played a key role as the Red Miners won the ISL League Shield during the 2021-22 season, contributing two goals and as many assists.

Although Jamshedpur FC could not replicate the same form during the following season, finishing tenth in the league standings, Boris was a regular feature under head coach Aidy Boothroyd, featuring in all 20 games. The 23-year-old netted a brace during his side's 3-0 win against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Super Cup, ensuring their qualification to the semi-final.

"I'm really happy that I scored for my club, but it was one of those (unusual) moments," Boris said to the-aiff.com after the game.

Jamshedpur FC began their Super Cup 2023 campaign with a 5-3 win against FC Goa before their stunning win against the Mariners, becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. They will face Gokulam Kerala FC in their final group fixture and Boris stressed on the need to keep their winning momentum going.

"Now I am really enjoying my time in Jamshedpur FC. Everyone is in a positive mood and all are working hard to try and win this trophy. That is our aim after the end of a difficult season," said Boris. "We will take it one game at a time. We next play Gokulam Kerala FC, and though we've already qualified, we want to keep our form going," Boris explained.

Boris, who came through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy, has featured for the Indian national team at the junior level. The midfielder was also a part of India's U-17 World Cup squad during the 2017 edition. Having watched his junior team peers like Jeakson Singh, Anwar Ali, Suresh Singh Wangjam, and few others make their way to the senior team, Boris hopes of doing the same.

"I want to play in the national team one day. It is a big dream, but I am willing to keep working hard and hope that sooner or later I will get there," he said.

"Some of my friends from the U-17 days are already palying in the National Team. Suresh (Wangjam) is my best friend, and he always keeps motivating me," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor