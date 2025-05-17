"Always been a great battle with Cristiano Ronaldo": Messi on his immense rivalry with Portugal superstar

New Delhi [India] May 17 : Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning star striker Lionel Messi reflected on his immense rivalry with legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or between 2008 and 2023.

In a video posted by Ballon d'Or on X Messi said, " Its always been a great battle with Cristiano Ronaldo. Its always been a great battle in sporting terms I think we've fed off each other with this rivalry because we're both great competitors. He too always wanted to win everything all the time. It was a golden era for us and for every football fan. We deserve alot of credit for staying at the top for so long. Because as they say, Its easy to get there. What's difficult is staying there. We stayed at the top for ten fifteen years, I dont know. It was spectacular and remains a great memory for everyone."

https://x.com/ballondor/status/1923729630915150047

Last year, Argentina's World Cup-winning legend Lionel Messi equalled Portugal icon and contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most hat-tricks for a national team during his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match against Bolivia.

In 2023, Messi was crowned with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the eighth time in his decorated career on Monday night, an award that serves as a reminder of his brilliance as he reaches the final moments of his career.

With this award, Messi became the first player from Major League Soccer (MLS) to win the prestigious award. He represents the club Inter Miami. He previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Messi's career which lasted for almost 30 years saw him heartbroken in 2014 after missing out on the World Cup and eight years later channelling the inner Maradona and redeeming himself by bringing the most prized possession - the World Cup trophy back to his homeland, Argentina.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor