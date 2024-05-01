"Amazing to be back and help my team": Sahal Abdul Samad ahead of ISL 2023-24 Final

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant qualified for the Indian Super League (ISL) final for the second consecutive time following their victory against Odisha FC in the first semi-final on a 3-2 aggregate.

After winning the ISL League Shield against Mumbai City FC in Kolkata, Bagan delivered another promising performance on their home turf in front of their fans, this time against the Kalinga Warriors, which made them the first finalists of the ISL 2023-24 season.

Mohun Bagan SG entered the second leg with a one-goal deficit after narrowly losing the first leg in Odisha by a 2-1 scoreline. The defending ISL Cup winners needed a victory by at least a two-goal margin to overcome Sergio Lobera's team within the regulation 90 minutes, and they accomplished just that. Their collective grit and determination ensured a win without requiring extra time, bringing them one step closer to the ISL Cup. Jason Cummings' opener and Sahal Abdul Samad's injury-time winner propelled Mohun Bagan SG to a stunning victory.

The Mariners demonstrated their unwavering commitment and resilience from the start, mounting numerous attempts at Odisha FC's goal throughout the first half. However, the Kalinga Warriors began to dominate ball possession in the second half after withstanding the initial pressure. Despite this, Mohun Bagan SG's stubborn defence thwarted Roy Krishna and his team's offensive moves, sealing a crucial victory in this decisive playoff match.

After the high-voltage encounter, Samad spoke to indiansuperleague.com, sharing his thoughts on defeating Odisha FC, the upcoming final, and more.

Mohun Bagan SG's attacking midfielder, Sahal Abdul Samad, had been sidelined since March due to an injury. However, his return to action was nothing short of dramatic, as he scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute to help his team secure a place in the finals for the second consecutive season. This accomplishment makes Mohun Bagan SG the second team, after Bengaluru FC, to achieve back-to-back final appearances.

Samad expressed his joy at scoring on his comeback after dealing with injuries, and he believes this goal will boost his confidence ahead of the upcoming final.

"Goals always give great confidence to a player, especially for players like me. I've had to wait a long time to come back and play. It's amazing to be back and help my team in every possible way," Samad told indiansuperleague.com.

The Mariners have consistently received outstanding support from their home crowd, with their semi-final match against Odisha FC in Kolkata drawing around 62,000 spectators. The enthusiastic fans created a thrilling atmosphere throughout the game, contributing to an electrifying experience for everyone involved.

Samad expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support, emphasising the significance of their presence. However, he also remained focused on the task ahead, stating that the team is determined to complete their unfinished business by winning the ISL Cup on May 4.

"This (win) brings more belief in us. The support they gave was unbelievable. From the first minute, they were behind us, and I think that's what we could do for them," he said.

"One more game to go, and it will be a tough one... But we are waiting, and we are ready to fight till the end, just like we did," he added.

Over the past few months, the attacking midfielder has faced challenging times that kept him off the pitch. Samad shared that during this difficult period, his wife offered invaluable support and stood by him every step of the way.

"I want to dedicate this goal to my wife. I had to wait so long to get back to the ground. She is the one who was with me through all this. I want to thank her," Samad commented.

