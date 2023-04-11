Ancelotti taking nothing for granted ahead of Chelsea Champions League match

Madrid, April 11 Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti was taking nothing for granted ahead of his side's Champions League quarterfinal first leg at home to Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Although Real Madrid struggled to beat Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate last season, needing late goals to save the tie in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, this year they are clear favorites as Chelsea sits 11th in the Premier League, and with Frank Lampard returning as a surprise replacement following the sacking of Graham Potter as coach, reports Xinhua.

"We have to respect Chelsea. They're not going through a good moment but they have a very good team. Sometimes when you're at your worst, you bring out the best," he said.

"We have to think that it's a 180-minute game and try to do it well tomorrow. It's not decisive, but we can help manage the second leg better. We're looking forward to going back to the Champions League and living a magical night in the Bernabeu," said Ancelotti in his pre-game press conference.

He was asked about Lampard, who returned to the club, despite being sacked by Chelsea in 2021, and also losing his job at Everton earlier this season.

"Lampard was a great player, who I coached for two years. He knows this type of game well and how to prepare his team. It has taken him a week, but he's going to do well while he's at Chelsea," commented Ancelotti, who nevertheless admitted he was "sad" to see the situation of a club he coached for two years and which left him with "great memories."

Ancelotti was also asked about midfielder Fede Valverde, who faces a police investigation and a possible sporting sanction after punching Villarreal's Alex Baena in the Bernabeu car park after last Saturday's game between the two side.

