Angelini strikes late as Central Cordoba sink Platense

Buenos Aires, Sep 2 Lucas Angelini struck late as hosts Central Cordoba survived a late rally from Platense to win a thrilling Argentine Primera Division clash 3-2.

Luis Rodriguez gave the home side the lead with a 22nd-minute strike and Lucas Gama made it 2-0 shortly after the hour, reports Xinhua.

But Platense fought back with goals from Nicolas Castro and Ciro Rius in the space of seven minutes.

Rius went from hero to villain when he was sent off for an ugly challenge on Mateo Sanabria with 11 minutes remaining.

The winger's dismissal swung the match back in Central Cordoba's favor and Angelini put his team ahead three minutes from time with a header into the bottom left corner after Federico Jourdan's cross

The result leaves Central Cordoba ninth in the 14-team Group B standings, three points behind leaders New Old Boys. Platense are 11th, two points further back.

