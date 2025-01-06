"Any mistake we do we have to pay": Punjab FC coach Dilmperis reflects on defeat against Kerala Blasters

New Delhi [India], January 6 : Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis was disappointed with the result of the match against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). According to him, the result did not reflect the effort put in by his young players.

With a 1-0 defeat, Punjab FC suffered their fourth consecutive loss. They narrowly lost to a nine-man Kerala Blasters FC side. The fate of the match was decided by Noah Sadaoui's first-half penalty. Punjab FC's seventh defeat of the season denied them the opportunity to climb back into the top six.

Reflecting on the match during the post-match press conference, Dilmperis said as quoted from ISL.com, "We started something really good here at the beginning and it's been a month but nothing has been good. We don't have the momentum. Any mistake we do, we have to pay. I'm not disappointed because of the performance."

"The players, we have a certain strategy. We were thinking that with all these players that we are missing, we should stay back on the two thirds, block Noah, (Adrian) Luna and (Kwame) Peprah. Kerala Blasters FC is a team that this way or another, makes a lot of chances during these games," he added.

According to Dilmperis, his side only made one mistake throughout the game and it was giving away a penalty. Dilmperis went on to emphasize the need to give young stars successful results which will establish a culture of winning.

"We did one mistake and it was a penalty. It's been a month and the fourth game in a row, we have paid for a mistake we did. It will turn. The point is that since we are using all these young players, we must feed them with successful results. That is going to make them have the culture of winning, that's going to give them confidence and that's going to build players for the future. No future really soon," he said.

"You seen Givson (Singh).. you saw (Muhammed) Suhail today and the young goalkeeper (Muheet Shabir) as well. This is my disappointment (them not getting the win for their performance). I'm sad for these kids. I want them to have success, they need and it's necessary for (better) quality of Indian football and Punjab FC as well," he added.

Despite enjoying nearly equal possession, Punjab FC failed to take advantage when Kerala Blasters FC were reduced to nine men in the second half, following red cards to Milos Drincic and Aibanbha Dohling.

Punjab FC struggled to test Kerala Blasters FC keeper Sachin Suresh. Their woes were reflected in the statistics which saw them managing just two shots on target. Nihal Sudeesh had a notable attempt, but his shot was saved when he was through on goal.

"The quality, of course, we didn't have in the final third during the second half because our services had no accuracy. We didn't even have an official time of nine and we didn't risk it. Filip (Mrzljak), he shouldn't play (due to his fitness). But since the game was like this, we were thinking the experience (would help). I will remind you that we had just six or seven shots on goal and only one from Kipgen went to the goalkeeper's hands," he said.

"Its part of quality, its part of when we are stressed out because of our age, we cannot control it. That's why I go back to my statement and say it will be great to take results for the mentality of these players. We found the way to create through balls and chances and still some players were trying to shoot the ball, make long balls.. Without the striker. Prabhu was all alone. He had a header. We deserved to tie this game. It's not our period of time," he added.

