ARA FC, YWC post victories against Golazo FC, Guwahati City FC

ARA FC and YWC remained in the hunt to make it to the IWL, as they notched up victories against Golazo FC and Guwahati City FC at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

With these results, both ARA and YWC move up to six points apiece and will face each other on Tuesday to decide who makes it to the IWL proper.

ARA FC picked up from where they had left off in their previous game as they enjoyed long spells of possession against Golazo FC. Midfielder Poonam, who was influential in the centre for ARA, opened the scoring in the 6th minute itself, opening the floodgates for Madhubala Alawe and Kiran to add three more.

In an interesting turn of events, a penalty earned by Nisha in the Golazo penalty area was given to ARA goalkeeper Manisha who slotted it home before her namesake added a sixth ahead of the halftime whistle.

Poonam completed her brace with a second-half strike, while Kiran completed her hat-trick through a second penalty of the match. Meanwhile, Shreya Oza came off the bench in the second half to score her own hat-trick in the last 10 minutes to take the score to 11-0 in ARA's favour.

Meanwhile, YWC toiled at the Ambedkar Stadium to defeat Guwahati City FC, a result that keeps their IWL qualification chances alive.

Captain Rinaroy Devi gave the Manipuri side the lead in the very first minute of the game and Thoibisana Chanu added another in the second half to put the game to bed.

( With inputs from ANI )

