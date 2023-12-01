Argentina stays on top of latest FIFA rankings

Geneva, Dec 1 Three-time World Cup champion Argentina remains at the top of the latest FIFA rankings while England moved into the top three, FIFA announced on Thursday.

Argentina keeps its top position with 1855.20 points, followed by France while back-to-back defeats to Colombia and Argentina forced Brazil, previously third, to slide down to fifth, reports Xinhua.

England climbed to third and Belgium to fourth. The Netherlands moves up to sixth, while Portugal, Spain, Italy and Croatia round out the top ten.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor