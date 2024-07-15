Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Final 2024: Chaos Erupts After Fans Breach Security and Sneak Through Vents at Hard Rock Stadium (Watch Videos)

Several were arrested after riots erupted at Hard Rock Stadium when Colombian fans tried to force their way ahead of the Copa America Final 2024 match between Argentina and Colombia. Fans breach the security gates of the stadium and push law officers to enter the gate. This delayed the game.

Chaos at Hard Rock Stadium

🚨#BREAKING: Chaos and clashes are breaking out as thousands of soccer fans rush into Hard Rock Stadium without tickets

Currently, full on chaos and clashes are breaking out as thousands of Colombian fans have breached the gates and rushed past security… pic.twitter.com/nZqQeQXrB2 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 15, 2024

Fans Sneaking Through Vents

🚨#UPATE: Fans are now sneaking into the Argentina vs Colombia game through VENTS at the Hard Rock stadium. pic.twitter.com/bMpr3cwn4p — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 15, 2024

A video shared on social media shows fans wearing Colombia's yellow and red colours jumping over security railings near the Southwest entrance of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and running past police officers and stadium attendants. Screams can be heard in the background.

Some people were heavily injured due to chaos and seen receiving medical treatment and asking for water in the sweltering South Florida heat. Miami-Dade County's police department issued a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) following the scene, mentioning that there were “several incidents” before the stadium's gates opened.

“These incidents have been a result of the unruly behaviour of fans trying to access the stadium," the statement said. "We are asking everyone to be patient, and abide by the rules set by our officers and Hard Rock Stadium personnel. We are actively working with Hard Rock Stadium to ensure a safe environment for all those attending. Unruly behavior will get you ejected and/or arrested.”

Officials at the Hard Rock Stadium also posted on X, saying thousands of fans enter stadium force fully without ticket.

Statement from a Hard Rock Stadium Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/fWFDq7ggS8 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) July 14, 2024

"In anticipation of tonight's Copa America Final, thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk. Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe. As a result, tonight's match start time has been delayed until further notice to accommodate for ticketed fans to be able to safely enter the stadium. All fans without tickets MUST leave the Hard Rock Stadium premises. It is paramount to a successful and most importantly a safe match," statement by Hard Rock Stadium.