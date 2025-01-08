Armando Sadiku: From Euros to stellar impact in the Indian Super League

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 8 : After making headlines on the international stage with a memorable goal for Albania at the 2016 Euros, Armando Sadiku's arrival in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season was hailed as one of the marquee signings. Few could have foreseen the remarkable influence he would have upon joining the league.

Sadiku's journey from the bustling streets of Kolkata to the serene shores of Goa has been marked by both challenges and personal growth.

Sadiku's debut season in the ISL was nothing short of eventful. Signing with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, he quickly found himself in the midst of intense pressure. He led the club to victory, clinching the Durand Cup and then helped the Mariners lift the League Shield in his very first season.

After a successful stint in Kolkata, Sadiku's journey in Indian football took a new turn ahead of the 2024-25 season when he made the move to FC Goa. The transition was not just about changing ISL clubs; but also adapting to a new culture, environment and a new style of football.

"In Kolkata, it's a little bit difficult, but it was also okay in Kolkata to be fair," Sadiku said on an episode of In The Stands, as quoted by ISL.

"Yes, everything is different. Compared to Kolkata, you feel you are free. No pressure and everybody in the team tries to help you. And I feel there is a European atmosphere in the club. So I feel free and better on the pitch," Sadiku noted.

Despite his success at Mohun Bagan SG, Sadiku's perception of Indian football changed during his first game for the club at the Durand Cup against rivals East Bengal FC and it proved to be an eye-opener.

"I thought, I will go there and destroy! But in India, it's very difficult!" he said.

His first match in India, the iconic Kolkata Derby clash in the Durand Cup, was an experience he will never forget.

"Maybe around 39 degrees Celsius. So in 20 minutes, I was saying, 'Oh my God, what am I doing in this country?' But step by step, I became better. When Antonio Habas came in the second half of the season, I played well. And we had good performances like a team! And we won the Shield," he noted.

At FC Goa, Sadiku has hit the ground running, scoring in seven consecutive matches and has eight goals to his name from 12 matches. After picking up an injury, the striker is trying to get back to his best and is still in the race for the Golden Boot as one of the league's top scorers. But the decision to leave Mohun Bagan SG wasn't an easy one, especially after discussions within the club about bringing in a new striker.

"It wasn't from my side, but they (Mohun Bagan SG) said that we want to sign a new striker. So, for you, it's going to be difficult," Sadiku revealed.

"Then we had a lot of conversations, and in the meantime, FC Goa came up. I spoke to Manolo (Marquez). I knew him before from my time at Las Palmas. Also, we spoke to each other a couple of times when we had a match, Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa. I spoke with him. He explained to me how the club works. I was directly (convinced), within 30 minutes of the phone call of the coach. I also spoke to some friends here. For example, Hugo Boumous, who was my friend at Mohun Bagan SG and I spoke to him. He was here for three years. Told me beautiful things about the club and about the place. And I said okay, this is what I want," he said.

Sadiku's love for FC Goa goes beyond the football pitch. Having scored crucial goals for the club this season, the Albanian is determined to win something for the fans and leave a legacy at the club. The Gaurs have won only one silverware over the past decade in the ISL.

"When you win, you leave your imprint, you know? And here in Goa also, I want to win something, so my name stays in the office. There is one trophy missing in the office! I will fight a lot to bring these guys this trophy that they don't have in the office," he noted.

He added, "Here you can feel the love for the shirt of FC Goa. They work a lot for us, so they deserve it. Not just them, but the fans also. Yeah, absolutely. They may not be as big in number, but they love the club so much! Now I've been here five, or six months? I have also started loving the club."

Football is often a family affair, and for Sadiku, his connection to the famous Xhaka brothers, Granit and Taulant, has been a source of pride. While they didn't grow up together, they formed strong bonds later in life. Sadiku played alongside Taulant for the Albanian national team for a decade and even faced off against Granit when he was at FC Basel.

"Yes, we are cousins," Sadiku said.

"But we didn't meet much growing up. They grew up in Switzerland, and I grew up in Albania. So yes, I met them in Switzerland when I went to play there," he added.

For all of his recent success in the ISL, Sadiku's most cherished memory remains his iconic goal for Albania at the 2016 Euros. That goal led to Albania's first victory at a major international tournament and Sadiku made the headlines back then. It was a moment that altered the course of his career, he reveals.

"I was confident that the coach would start me again because I was playing well (in the first two games). But because of the negative chatter, I thought that maybe he would leave me on the bench," Sadiku recalls. "And when he opened the team sheets (against Romania), and my name was on it, Oh my God! I decided that I would give my life here in this game to score! And I scored, yeah. We won 1-0. This changed my entire life and my career," he said.

As one of the ISL's most lethal strikers at the moment, Sadiku continues to make his mark in Indian football. His journey is a reminder that success is not only about talent but also about heart and an unwavering desire to succeed.

