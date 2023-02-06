Arsenal, Man City both lose as Dyche makes immediate impact at Everton

London, Feb 6 Manchester City missed the chance to close the gap to two points on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League when they lost away to Tottenham on Sunday.

Harry Kane's goal in the 15th minute was enough to give three points to Antonio Contes' side, which was also his 267th goal for Spurs, beating Jimmy Greaves' all-time club record. Conte watched from his home after undergoing an operation to remove his gall bladder earlier in the week, reports Xinhua news agency.

Riyad Mahrez came closest to a goal for City, who have lost their four visits to play Tottenham and Pep Guardiola's side missed a golden opportunity to pressure their main title rivals.

Sean Dyche had an immediate impact as the new Everton boss, as his side won 1-0 at home to league leader Arsenal in his first game in charge thanks to James Tarkowski's 60th-minute far-post header following Dwight McNeil's corner and the fact the two players worked with Dyche at Burnley should not be ignored.

Wolverhampton's 3-0 win over Liverpool keeps Everton in the bottom three as Julen Lopetegui's side produced an excellent performance to swamp a downcast Liverpool.

Wolves led 2-0 after just 12 minutes after Joel Matip's own goal and another by new signing Craig Dawson's goal in the 12th minute and Ruben Neves added a third in the 71st minute.

Casemiro saw his first-ever direct red card in a league game as Manchester United held on for a 2-1 win at home Crystal Palace. United led 2-0 when Casemiro was sent off in the 70th minute thanks to Bruno Fernandes' seventh-minute penalty and a goal from Marcus Rashford.

Jeffrey Schlupp gave Palace hope in the 72nd minute, but United held on for their 13th consecutive home win.

Newcastle were held to a 1-1 at home to West Ham, with Lucas Paqueta's goal for the visitors just after the half-hour canceling out Callum Wilson's early opener.

Brighton go sixth thanks to Kaoru Mitoma's 87th-minute header at home to Bournemouth, while Brentford are seventh after thrashing bottom-of-the-table Southampton 3-0.

Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo scored two goals just before halftime before Mathias Jensen added extra shine to the score with 10 minutes left to play.

Leicester City twice came from behind to win 4-2 away to Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins and an own goal from Harry Souttar on his Leicester debut. Twice but Villa ahead, but Leicester responded through James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Tete (another new arrival) and Dennis Praet.

Nottingham Forest continue to improve, with Brennan Johnson's magnificent 14th-minute volley and a couple of excellent saves from on-loan goalkeeper, Keylor Navas, enough to give them a 1-0 win at home to Leeds United.

Forest are unbeaten in their last five games, while Leeds have not won in their last seven league matches.

Record signing Enzo Fernandez was in the Chelsea side that kicked off the weekend with a 0-0 draw at home to Fulham on Friday night, which implies Graham Potter has plenty of work still to do at Stamford Bridge.

