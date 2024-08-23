Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opens up about his team's rivalry with Aston Villa in Premier League

London [UK], August 23 : Ahead of the second clash in the English Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about his team's rivalry against Aston Villa in the competition.

The Gunners are set to play Aston Villa in their second matchweek of the Premier League 2024-25 season. The match will take place at Vila Park in Birmingham on Saturday and the match will kick off at 10 PM IST.

The 42-year-old asserted that his team needs to perform better against Aston Villa, as they are really a good side.

"They scored and we didn't, it's very simple. In two games, we had an enormous number of chances to do that, and that was the big difference. There were other details for sure that we have analysed, and we will have to do better tomorrow because they are a really good side with a good coach," Arteta said in the pre-match press conference.

The manager further stated that Aston Villa dominate every aspect of the game and it's important not to give them any space.

"They dominate every aspect of the game, when you give them space to run, they are phenomenal, when there is no space and they have to find it they can do that. In any restarts or set-pieces, they are at it, and that's why they did what they did," the Arsenal manager added.

Arsenal went on to win their opening match of the league against Wolves last weekend. They won the match with a scoreline of 2-0, in which the goals were contributed by Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka in the 25th and 74th minutes, respectively.

