Arsenal shock River Plate in Argentine top flight

Buenos Aires, Feb 27 A late strike from Luis Leal gave Arsenal Sarandi a 2-1 away win over River Plate in Argentina's Primera Division.

Jose Paradela gave the hosts the lead when he bundled home from close range but Lautaro Guzman equalised by converting from the penalty spot after Franco Armani brought down Santiago Paiva, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leal put the visitors ahead nine minutes from time with a cool right-footed finish after combining with Guzman.

It represented Arsenal's first win of the season, lifting the Buenos Aires outfit to 23rd in the 28-team standing with four points from five games, five points behind eighth-placed River Plate.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Defensa y Justicia cruised to a 3-0 home win over Atletico Tucuman, Huracan drew 1-1 at Colon, Independiente drew 0-0 at Banfield and Instituto won 3-1 at home to Newell's Old Boys.

