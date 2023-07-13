"Ashley is a top-class professional," says Everton's manager Sean Dyche

Liverpool [UK], July 13 : Ashley Young has become Everton’s first signing of the summer on a free transfer, agreeing a one-year deal until the end of June 2024. Everton's manager Sean Dyche welcomed the veteran at club, calling him a "top-class professional".

The former England international, who has 39 caps for the Three Lions, adds valuable experience and versatility to Sean Dyche’s squad and arrives boasting a trophy-laden career which has included winning the Premier League, Serie A, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

According to the official website of Everton, Sean Dyche said, "Ashley is a top-class professional whose record of team and personal achievements during a successful career make him an excellent addition to our squad."

He added, “I’ve known Ashley for many years, having been his captain when he first broke through at Watford, and his qualities both on and off the pitch will prove valuable. His impressive statistics from last season, which were among some of the best in Europe, highlight what he can bring to Everton."

Eager to showcase his ability at Everton, Young added: “I think there are a lot of qualities I can bring to the team and that’s why the Club went out of their way to sign me. I just want to get down to work and show the qualities I've got. Wherever the manager needs me, I know I can go and do a job at a high level."

Young said, “I've always said age is just a number for me. I feel as fit as I ever have done – even than when I was younger. Whenever the manager calls upon me, I’m going to be fit and ready to go."

“I hope to use my experience in the squad, too. For me, I've been there and done it and if I can lend a voice to a younger player, that's fantastic. When you go on that pitch, there is one captain but there are 11 leaders. Everyone is on the pitch to do a job and everyone has got a voice. It's about helping each other out, having a good team spirit and winning games.”

