Asian Games: Indian men's football team storms into Round 16; plays 1-1 draw with Myanmar

By ANI | Published: September 24, 2023 08:20 PM 2023-09-24T20:20:46+5:30 2023-09-24T20:25:04+5:30

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : The Indian men's football team has stormed into the Round of 16 with a ...

Asian Games: Indian men's football team storms into Round 16; plays 1-1 draw with Myanmar | Asian Games: Indian men's football team storms into Round 16; plays 1-1 draw with Myanmar

Asian Games: Indian men's football team storms into Round 16; plays 1-1 draw with Myanmar

Next

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : The Indian men's football team has stormed into the Round of 16 with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar at the Asian Games on Sunday. 

India finished second in Group A with one win, one loss and one draw. India have four points from three games. 

Myanmar finished third with the same number of points while Hosts China topped group A with seven points on the basis of winning the four-team group with seven points.

It was a must-win match for India, however, the draw was also enough to take Blue Tiger to the next round.  

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app