Asian Games: Indian men's football team storms into Round 16; plays 1-1 draw with Myanmar
Hangzhou [China], September 24 : The Indian men's football team has stormed into the Round of 16 with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar at the Asian Games on Sunday.
India finished second in Group A with one win, one loss and one draw. India have four points from three games.
FULL-TIME ⌛
The #BlueTigers 🐯 are through to the Round of 16 ✨
It wasn't a win, but the draw was enough to take India through in the end 🙌
🇲🇲 1-1 🇮🇳
Watch live on @SonySportsNetwk 📲#MYAIND ⚔️ #19thAsianGames 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/NaBtMFr9zd— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 24, 2023
Myanmar finished third with the same number of points while Hosts China topped group A with seven points on the basis of winning the four-team group with seven points.
It was a must-win match for India, however, the draw was also enough to take Blue Tiger to the next round.
