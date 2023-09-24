Asian Games: Indian men's football team storms into Round 16; plays 1-1 draw with Myanmar

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : The Indian men's football team has stormed into the Round of 16 with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar at the Asian Games on Sunday.

India finished second in Group A with one win, one loss and one draw. India have four points from three games.

FULL-TIME ⌛ The #BlueTigers 🐯 are through to the Round of 16 ✨ It wasn't a win, but the draw was enough to take India through in the end 🙌 🇲🇲 1-1 🇮🇳 Watch live on @SonySportsNetwk 📲#MYAIND ⚔️ #19thAsianGames 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/NaBtMFr9zd — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 24, 2023

Myanmar finished third with the same number of points while Hosts China topped group A with seven points on the basis of winning the four-team group with seven points.

It was a must-win match for India, however, the draw was also enough to take Blue Tiger to the next round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor