Atletico Madrid crush Celtic as Barca slip up in Champions League

Madrid, Nov 8 Atletico Madrid got their Champions League campaign back on track with an easy 6-0 win at home against Celtic.

The Spanish side took an early lead on Tuesday night thanks to an impressive strike from Antoine Griezmann in the sixth minute, and their task got much easier in the 23rd minute when Celtic forward Daizen Maeda was sent off for a studs-up challenge, reports Xinhua.

Alvaro Morata doubled Atletico's lead in the first-half injury time, and it was plain sailing for the Spanish side after the break.

Griezmann netted Atletico's third in the 60th minute, while Samuel Lino made it 4-0 six minutes later.

Morata netted his second of the night with 14 minutes left to play, and Saul Niguez rounded off the rout from close range with six minutes left.

The result means Atletico move to the top of their group with a one-point lead over Lazio and two more than Feyenoord, whom Atletico visit on Nov. 28.

FC Barcelona still have work to do to reach the last 16 of the tournament after a 1-0 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in a game played in Hamburg.

Barcelona struggled to get into the game in the first half, and the Ukrainian side made them pay in the 40th minute when Danylo Sikan nodded them in front.

The forward beay Andreas Christensen in the air and gave Marc-Andre ter Stegen no chance with a powerful header.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez looked for a reaction after the break, with Joao Felix, Alejandro Balde, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal all coming on with 30 minutes left to play.

It was an end-to-end game for the last half-hour, but Shakhtar also had chances, and Newerton had the ball in the Barca net again in the 87th minute, only for it to be disallowed for a tight offside.

Barca did pin Shakhtar in their own half in the seven minutes of injury time, but the Ukrainians defended bravely to claim a well-deserved win that keeps their qualification hopes alive.

