Ballon d'Or 2024: Man City midfielder Rodri wins Men's Player of the Year

Paris [France], October 29 : Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been named the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or winner following his outstanding performance during the 2023-24 season, in which he helped his club secure the English Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time.

Rodri also played a crucial role for the Spanish national team, contributing to their victory at the 2024 Euros in Germany, where they defeated England 2-1 in July. He was named Player of the Tournament.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder was instrumental throughout last season, providing defensive stability as well as key passes for both his club and country, totalling 14 assists in all competitions.

Additionally, Rodri scored 10 goals during the 2023-24 season.

With this win, he becomes the first Premier League player to receive the Ballon d'Or since Cristiano Ronaldo did so in 2008 while at Manchester United.

After Rodri's victory, his City teammate and German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan expressed his excitement on X, stating, "From today on, he is finally not 'underrated' anymore. Congratulations to my teammate Rodri on winning the Ballon d'Or! For me, this is very well deserved! I'm especially happy that someone in a defensive position is winning this title and not just offensive players! Rodri is the perfect midfielder, and there is no one who plays his position better than he doesthere are so many clubs in Europe looking for a world-class holding midfielder, but in the end, there's only him! What a development in recent years!"

Notably, Brazilian forward and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was also a frontrunner for the award ahead of the ceremony but finished second, while his Real Madrid teammate and English midfielder Jude Bellingham took third.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Femeni player Aitana Bonmati won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive time.

Additionally, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti received the Johan Cruyff Trophy as the men's coach of the year, while former Chelsea coach Emma Hayes took home the women's award after leading the USA to Olympic gold this summer. Real Madrid was also recognised as the men's club of the year.

Barcelona wonder kid and Spanish winger, Yamine Lamal was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the best male player under the age of 21, while Argentine and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Lev Yashin Trophy for the second time in a row.

