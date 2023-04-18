Barca's Sergi Roberto to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

Madris, April 18 FC Barcelona's injury problems worsened after it was confirmed that Sergi Roberto will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old, who can play in midfield or at right back, was forced out of Sunday's 0-0 draw away to Getafe in the 15th minute, after feeling a problem in his left hamstring and was replaced by Eric Garcia.

After tests in Barcelona on Monday, the club published a medical report, informing that "the tests carried out this morning have shown that the first team player, Sergi Roberto, has an injury in the femoral biceps of his left leg. He is out and his progress will determine when he is available."

Roberto had struggled with hamstring problems in recent years, and the injury, which came after 12 consecutive appearances, means he will almost certainly not play again before the league ends on the weekend of June 4, a Xinhua report said.

He has become the fifth player on Barca's injury list, with Andreas Christensen, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong all sidelined.

Dembele, Pedri and De Jong did, however, train with the rest of the first team squad for part of Monday's session and could play some part in next Sunday's La Liga match at home to Atletico Madrid.

