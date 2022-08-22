Bayern batter Bochum 7-0 to go clear at Bundesliga summit

Berlin, Aug 22 Utterly rampant Bayern Munich are the only Bundesliga side with a 100 per cent record after three games following a 7-0 triumph at Bochum on Sunday.

Leroy Sane, Matthijs de Ligt and Kingsley Coman, all making their first starts of the league season, netted before Sadio Mane also scored in the first half as the champions surged two points clear at the top already, reports DPA. Mane added a penalty after the break following a foul on Coman and Cristian Gamboa scored an unlucky own goal before substitute Serge Gnabry slammed home.

"We are very proud of this performance, we have to keep going," Coman, whose side scored six in their first away game at Eintracht Frankfurt to open the season, told DAZN.

"We are at 100 per cent but we know the season is long. We have lots of possibilities up top."

On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund looked to be heading for three wins from three but conceded three late goals to be stunned 3-2 at home by Werder Bremen.

Flying Bayern had no such trouble and Sané found the top corner at the near post with a blistering early effort.

The Germany forward nearly doubled his tally for the game and league season soon afterwards with another fierce effort.

Netherlands defender De Ligt then headed in a corner on 25 minutes and the previously suspended Coman soon tapped in before Mané struck moments after having an effort ruled out for handball.

The second half was a similar stroll for Julian Nagelsmann's outfit with Gnabry's strike a highlight.

Bochum won 4-2 at home to Bayern last season as a promoted side but they were blown away this time, even if the hosts did have the odd chance with Manuel Neuer looking strangely nervous early on.

The champions were just too strong throughout and did not even miss the in-form Jamal Musiala, who sat out the game with a muscle strain.

Fans worried how Bayern would cope without new Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, but so far this term they have been even more dominant than usual as they target an 11th straight German title.

In Sunday's early game, substitutes Daichi Kamada and Jan Thielmann traded goals as Frankfurt and Cologne drew 1-1.

Japan's Kamada sent a free-kick into the box from out wide and Cologne defender Jonas Hector inadvertently flicked it into the top corner on 71 minutes.

Thielmann hit back with a volley from outside the box 11 minutes later, with a long video review needed to decide that the offside Florian Dietz was not in the goalkeeper's eyeline.

"I'm sorry, but if there's someone standing there, it's offside. I don't react at all, I don't see the ball. I don't understand why the whistle isn't blown," Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp told DAZN.

The draw means Europa League champions Frankfurt, looking forward to Thursday's Champions League group stage draw, remain winless after three Bundesliga matches.

Cologne lost 2-1 at home to Hungary's Fehérvár in the Europa Conference League play-offs last week ahead of Thursday's second leg.

