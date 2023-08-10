Bayern Munich agree deal with Tottenham for England striker Harry Kane: Report

London, Aug 10 German football giants Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign England captain Harry Kane from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal is expected to be worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m), the BBC reported.

Kane has been the German champions’ leading target and they had several bids rejected before reaching an agreement.

The 30-year-old, who has one year left on his contract with Spurs, is eager for his future to be settled before Tottenham's season-opening Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday.

The forward is Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances. With 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer's record as the highest-scorer in Premier League history.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times -- in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 -- since making his debut for the club in 2012.

Yet England's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals, Kane has never won a major trophy with club or country.

Bayern, on the other hand, have won 11 Bundesliga titles in a row and have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor