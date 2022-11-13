Bayern see off bottom side Schalke to extend lead in Bundesliga

Berlin, Nov 13 Goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting helped front-runners Bayern Munich edge Schalke 2-0 at the 15th round in Bundesliga on Saturday evening.

The "Bavar" assumed control from the kick-off but couldn't do damage to Schalke's well positioned defence in the opening stages.

Bayern eventually tried its luck with long range efforts but neither Kingsley Coman nor Leroy Sane was able to beat Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow from the distance, reports Xinhua.

Schalke almost stunned Bayern with the opener in the 24th minute but Bayern custodian Manuel Neuer was on guard and defused Marius Bulter's attempt from tight angle following a counterattack.

The German record champions gained momentum and created more chances through Gnabry, whose shot got blocked by Tom Krauss on the goal line, and Choupo-Moting, who rattled the woodwork with a header at the half hour mark.

The visitors eventually broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Jamal Musiala's backheel pass allowed Gnabry to slot home with a well-placed shot into the far post corner.

Bayern sealed the deal against harmless Schalke in the 52nd minute as Musiala danced through the host's territory before setting up for unmarked Choupo-Moting, who made no mistake and beat Schwolow from inside the box, making it 2-0 on the scoreboards.

Julian Nagelsmann's men continued on the front foot but couldn't add more goals to their lead as Musiala's goal was flagged offside whereas Gnabry, Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch lacked in accuracy from promising positions.

With its tenth straight win in all competitions, Bayern head into the FIFA World Cup break as the Bundesliga leaders.

"If we keep playing like we did in the last games anything is possible this year," said Bayern coach Nagelsmann.

Elsewhere, Leipzig move into the top three after beating newly promoted Werder Bremen 2-1.

Bayer Leverkusen earned its third victory in a row as goals form Moussa Diaby and Jonathan Tah edged Stuttgart 2-0.

Hoffenheim suffered its third consecutive loss as Wolfsburg made it four wins in as many games with a 2-1 win on the road.

Relegation threatened Bochum stunned Augsburg 1-0 and Hertha Berlin reaped vital points with a 2-0 over Cologne.

