Bengaluru FC signs attacker Ryan Williams on one-year deal, Carl McHugh departs MBSG

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC on Friday confirmed that they have signed attacker Ryan Williams on a one-year deal with a further option to extend.

He previously represented A-League side Perth Glory FC during the 2022-23 season and scored four goals and provided two assists in 24 games, as per ISL.

Williams began his youth career with ECU Joondalup before joining Portsmouth FC in 2010. He began his senior professional career with Fulham FC and was later loaned out to Gillingham, Barnsley and Oxford United. He joined Barnsley on a permanent move in 2015 and after two seasons, he moved to Rotherham United. He made a return to Portsmouth FC in 2019 and then left for Oxford United in 2021.

Williams has represented Australia at Under-20 and Under-23 levels. He earned his first senior cap for the Socceroos in 2019, making his debut in a friendly against South Korea as a substitute. Williams’ twin brother, Aryn has had a taste of Indian football already, having been part of I-League side Neroca FC.

While, ISL side Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday announced the departure of midfielder Carl McHugh, who leaves the Mariners after a three-year stint.

McHugh has been one of MBSG’s most important players in the past few seasons, helping the club reach two ISL finals. During the ISL 2022-23 season, McHugh played 21 games for the Mariners and was instrumental for the side as they emerged winners in their ISL triumph. He contributed three goals and an assist in the ISL last season, which was his most productive campaign.

The midfielder previously represented ATK FC during the ISL 2019-20 season and was part of the side that won the ISL title that season. The following season, McHugh featured regularly for the Mariners as they finished runners-up, supplying two assists. He played 18 games during the ISL 2021-22 season as the Mariners made it to the playoffs. Overall, McHugh has featured in 66 ISL games and is among the most experienced players in the league.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor