Bernardo Silva feels Man City are in a "dark place" after defeat against Sporting CP in UCL

Lisbon [Portugal], November 6 : Following Manchester City's defeat to Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), midfielder Bernardo Silva admitted his side is in a dark place.

Sporting CP clinched a remarkable 4-1 victory over Manchester City at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. Phil Foden opened the scoring in the fourth minute, giving the visitors an early lead. However, Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres equalised in the 38th minute just before halftime.

The second half saw Sporting CP dominate, with three additional goals sealing their win. Maximiliano Araujo scored in the 46th minute, while Gyokeres added two more in the 49th and 80th minutes.

Reflecting on the match, Silva acknowledged that everything seems to be going wrong for the Manchester club. He stressed that City must improve swiftly to recover their season.

"It's disappointing because we're in a dark place right now. Everything seems to be going wrong. Even when we play well, we miss our chances, and we concede too easily. We need to improve very quickly; otherwise, it will be hard to bounce back from these losses," Silva told Sky Sports.

Silva also emphasised the importance of injured players returning to strengthen the team.

"It's tough to pinpoint why this is happening. It feels like the team is going in the wrong direction. We need our injured players back because we rely on them, and tonight just wasn't good enough," he added.

City currently sit sixth in the UCL standings with seven points, having won two of their four matches. Their next fixture is against Brighton Albion in the Premier League.

