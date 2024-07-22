"Best suited to take India to next level": Igor Stimac congratulates Marquez

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Former India head coach Igor Stimac extended wishes to his successor Manolo Marquez and believes that the Spaniard is "best suited" to take the Blue Tigers to the "next level."

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) officially announced Marquez on Saturday as the head coach of the Indian senior men's national team.

Marquez took over on a three-year contract following the departure of Igor Stimac, whose tenure ended following India's poor performance in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and an early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Stimac, who served as the Indian team's manager from 2019 to 2024, extended his wishes to Marquez on X. "Dear Manolo, Congratulations on being named the new India head coach. The journey won't be easy, but your experience with Indian players speaks for itself, and you are best suited to take the Blue Tigers to the next level! Good luck, my friend."

Stimac achieved 19 wins, 14 draws, and suffered 20 losses with the senior men's team.

His dismissal was anticipated due to the team's unsatisfactory performances in recent competitions.

Stimac had criticized Kalyan Chaubey, the President of AIFF, just after his sacking. "The sooner Chaubey leaves, the better it is for Indian football," he said at a press conference.

Marquez has a proven track record in Indian football, having successfully coached Hyderabad in the Indian Super League and helped young players.

Marquez's appointment is seen as a new beginning for Indian football, with supporters hopeful for a more prosperous era under his direction.

With his comprehensive coaching background, the Spanish coach is expected to instill a new sense of purpose and lead India to success on the international stage.

