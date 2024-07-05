Betjili Announced David De Gea Rebels As Their New Brand Ambassador

David De Gea, one of the World’s Top-Class Goal Keeper and the Premier League 2022/23 Golden Glove Winner has joined Betjilias their new brand ambassador. An agreement with one of the top goalkeepers in the world has been reached, which means that new exciting activities await all sports betting lovers. In addition to this, Betjili provides players with an immersive experience with an easy-to-use interface and ensures a thrilling experience for professional dealers and live betting. David De Gea& his team will feature in Betjili advertising campaigns.

David De Gea, who will feature in Betjili advertising campaigns and take part in marketing events, stated: “I’m happy to announce my ambassador partnership with Betjili. And Betjili's commitment to providing the best gaming and entertainment experience reminds me of the same spirit of pushing boundaries. I'm happy to be partnered with Betjili and believe that having fun while playing responsibly is possible.” In the meantime, Betjili released a statement expressing their joy over David De Gea'sannouncement to serve as their brand ambassador. Furthermore, Betjili said: "We have given the selection of our ambassador a great deal of thought. We require a distinctive personality because our brand is always expanding. David De Gea meets every requirement. We share many similarities. With his world-class goalkeeping abilities, De Gea has always upheld the values of fair play and has been generous with his assists, elevating his team to the top. In the same way, Betjili values its partners and customers or players, and we respect our competitors.

Working with the legendary player David De Gea is an honor. He will engage with our global target audience. Joining forces with one of the biggest football players in the world is just the beginning of Betjili's many ambitious projects. Through this partnership, we open a new chapter and provide Betjili's growing user base with even more exciting opportunities and innovation.