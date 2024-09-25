Bhaichung Bhutia kicks off India's largest Football Talent Hunt across 50 cities

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Football icon Bhaichung Bhutia has announced India's largest-ever football trials aimed at identifying and nurturing young talent from across the country. Starting this month, the nationwide talent hunt will cover 50 cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bangalore, and Belgaum. The trials are set to feature over 6,000 players aged between 9 and 18, showcasing their skills in front of AIFF/AFC-certified coaches.

Organised by Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) and powered by enJogo, this initiative represents a significant step towards building a robust football ecosystem in India. Through these trials, Bhutia aims to tap into the potential of youth from different regions, offering them the opportunity to develop their skills at the BBFS Residential Academy. EnJogo is India's first full-stack sports learning platform, offering seamless online/offline training in football (Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools), badminton (Prakash Padukone Residential Academy), and tennis (Nandan Bal Tennis Academy).

Highlighting his vision for football development, Bhaichung Bhutia said, "Football in India needs a strong foundation, and that starts with youth development. Our mission is to create pathways for young footballers to rise through the ranks, whether they come from big cities or remote areas. Through these trials, we hope to find and develop India's next football stars."

The trials will be conducted in phases over seven months, with over 200 students participating in each city. Those selected will be given the opportunity to train at BBFS, which has a proven track record of producing professional players who have gone on to represent the Indian National Team. Several BBFS players, such as Manbhakupar Malngiang, Lionel D Rymme, Bonifilia Shullai, Rohit Kumar, Deepika Pal, Wanshwa, Aryan Rathi, Anjana Thapa, and Gaurav Bora, have represented India or been part of the national camp.

With the BBFS Residential Academy as the backbone of this initiative, selected players will have access to world-class training facilities, experienced coaches, and comprehensive development programmes designed to maximise their potential. The academy serves as a springboard for players aiming to secure a place on the Indian National Team.

