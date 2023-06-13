Brahim Diaz reflects on Karim Benzema's absence in Real Madrid camp

Madrid [Spain], June 13 : Real Madrid's returning player Brahim Diaz reflected on the impact that Los Blancos will face after Karim Benzema's departure last week.

After three years Diaz found his way back to Madrid after spending three seasons with the Serie A side AC Milan.

But as he makes his way back into the squad, the Spanish midfielder will miss the presence of the prolific striker at the final end of the pitch. Still, Diaz remains hopeful that he will be able to deliver his best on the pitch.

"Benzema is a great player and him leaving adds pressure, but that's the beauty of it. You have to give your best and I'm sure I'll be up to the level and I'll represent Madrid as the best club in the world," Diaz said as quoted by realmadrid.com.

Expectations of fans from Diaz will be high this time, since his consistent performances guided AC Milan to Scudetto in the 2021/22 season. Diaz is looking to live up to those expectations as he asserted that he wants to be successful with the Spanish Giants.

"I've grown and matured at Milan over the last three years both on and off the pitch. I want to be successful at Real Madrid, the best team in the world. I'm very happy to be back. My first thought was that it was a long day, but it was my day and I was going to have a great time with my family," Diaz added.

With the arrival of the 23-year-old midfielder, Real Madrid are bound to enjoy versatility in the middle of the pitch as well as on the attacking front.

Diaz went on to shed some light on the traits that he can offer to the team that will give him an advantage over the opposition.

"I'm lucky to be able to play with both feet which gives me an advantage. My best position is wherever the coach puts me. Out wide you have more balance and in the centre you can connect with the players up top. I'll be happy wherever the coach puts me," Diaz signed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor