Brazil announce 26-man squad for Qatar FIFA World Cup

Five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil announced their 26-member World Cup squad for the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 20.

Brazilian head coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, known as Tite selected his 26-man team for the tournament on Monday. While leaving Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino at home, Brazil will travel with 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar as per ESPN.

Alves, who has won 44 career titles and is the most decorated player in football, will be looking to use his expertise to lead Brazil, a five-time champion, to their first World Cup victory since 2002.

The defender joined UNAM (Club Universidad Nacional, AC) in July after his contract at Barcelona expired, and he has since made 12 appearances for the Mexican team.

Firmino, who has six goals in 12 Premier League games this season and has had a renaissance at Liverpool, cannot play because there is no room. Tite last summoned him up in September, but he gets passed over in favour of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, two Arsenal players.

Along with Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain, who has scored 75 goals in 121 games for Brazil and is two goals shy of matching the record-holder Pele, Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid is also listed.

Richarlison of Tottenham and Lucas Paqueta of West Ham have both been chosen despite having recovered from injuries to their shoulders and calves, respectively. Antony Matheus dos Santos of Manchester United also features in the team.

Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa has been sidelined as expected after suffering a muscular ailment during practice last week.

Only four centre-backs will be used by the Brazil manager, with Bremer of Juventus playing alongside Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Eder Militao while Roma's Ibanez and Arsenal's Gabriel are not included.

Tite, 61, has previously said that he will retire following the World Cup. The former PSG manager Ricardo Gomes will serve as Tite's deputy, the Brazilian FA said on Monday.

Brazil will undergo a five-day training camp at Juventus' training facilities in Turin before taking off for Doha on November 19. The team and Tite will meet there on November 14.

On November 24, Brazil will take on Serbia to begin its World Cup campaign. They will also play Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Brazil's 26-man Qatar World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Daniel Alves, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.

Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar Jr, Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

( With inputs from ANI )

