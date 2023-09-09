Brazilian winger Antony denies assault allegations made against him

Brasilia [Brazil], September 9 : Manchester United winger Antony has denied the assault allegations that were made by his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavalin.

Cavalin is not the only woman to claim that Antony assaulted him, Sky Sports on Thursday revealed that Rayssa de Freitas claimed that she required hospital treatment after being assaulted by Antony and a woman in May 2022.

Along with Fretias, Sky Sports reported that another woman named Ingrid Lana claimed in a television interview she was pressured by Antony to have intercourse while on a business trip to England last year.

After these charges came to light, Antony appeared on Brazilian TV to deny these accusations and told the Brazilian network SBT as quoted from Sky Sports, "Never. I never have and I never will.[Violence towards women] is totally wrong, 100 per cent wrong. I have a mother, a sister. I would never want this to happen to them."

"I know the truth, so I'm certain that [my career ending] will not happen. I'm certain of this. I know the truth and I know that this will not happen," Antony added,

"He tried to have a relationship with me and I didn't want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head. My purpose was just business. Arriving there at his invitation, I realised he had ulterior motives," Lana claimed in the interview as quoted from Sky Sports.

Due to these charges, Antony has been dropped from Brazil's squad after these charges came into light.

