Brentford striker Ivan Toney banned for 8 months from all football activities

London [United Kingdom], May 17 : Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned for eight months from all football activities with immediate effect due to his involvement in betting activities.

Toney's ban has been issued by an independent Regulatory Commission. According to Goal.com, he has also been fined £50,000 following an independent investigation into more than 230 alleged betting rule breaches.

Brentford released an official statement which said, "Brentford FC notes the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to issue an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity to Ivan Toney with immediate effect."

"Ivan was charged with breaches of FA rule E8 and had a personal hearing earlier this week. Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps."

Toney received this ban because betting on football is banned worldwide for all players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in the game within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

Participants who are covered by the ban are prohibited from betting, directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world.

This ban also includes betting on any other football-related matter such as the transfer of players, managerial appointments or team selection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor