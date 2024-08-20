Brighton and Hove Albion sign young forward Georginio Rutter from Leeds United

Brighton [UK], August 20 : Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion announced the signing of Georginio Rutter from Leeds United on a contract until June 2029.

According to Sky Sports, Brighton acquired Rutter's services for a club-record fee of £40m. The 22-year-old became the seventh signing in the ongoing summer transfer window.

It was also reported that Brighton activated the £40m release clause to bring Rutter to the south coast.

He came through the youth ranks with Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais and made his debut in September 2020 in a 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

He made a switch to TSG Hoffenheim in February 2021 and racked up 11 goals in 64 appearances. Rutter spent two years in Germany before he joined Leeds United for their record signing fee in January 2023.

He went on to make 51 appearances in all competitions, scored eight goals and notched 16 assists.

Brighton first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a statement released by the club, "Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season but I have known about him since he played in Germany for Hoffenheim. Now, we have to integrate him into the team. We're looking forward to working with him."

Technical director David Weir added, "Georginio is a player we have been looking at for a while. He's a strong technical player and one we are excited to bring to the club. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop with us."

Leeds United released a statement following Rutter's departure, "Every effort was made to keep Georginio at Elland Road despite his exit clause being activated, but he was persistent and adamant in his desire to leave, and we respect his decision."

Before Rutter, Brighton have signed Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Ibrahim Osman, Malick Junior Yalcouye and Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor