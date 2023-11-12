Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane brace helps Bayern overpower Heidenheim, go top in Germany

Berlin (Germany), Nov 12 Harry Kane's first-half brace secured Bayern Munich a 4-2 victory over newly promoted Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

Heidenheim had the better start into the game, but it was the clinical Bavarians who broke the deadlock with 14 minutes gone after Leroy Sane set up for Harry Kane, whose turnaround shot found the back of the net on Saturday night.

Bayern dominated possession but couldn't do much damage to Heidenheim's well-positioned defense, reports Xinhua.

Things changed in the closing stages of the first half as Thomas Muller and Bouna Sarr came close before Kane made it two, marking his 17th goal of the season with a header.

The newcomers punished Bayern's passiveness and finished off a counterattack through Eren Dinkci, allowing Tim Kleindienst to halve the deficit at the far post in the 67th minute.

Heidenheim restored parity as Kim Min-Jae gave away the ball to Jan-Niklas Beste, who slotted home the equalizer from the edge of the box three minutes later.

The German record champions immediately responded and took the lead again as Raphael Guerreiro latched onto a rebound to make it 3-2 on the scoreboard with 72 minutes played.

Heidenheim's resilience was broken whereas Bayern wasn't done with the scoring and doubled the lead through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who headed home Mathys Tel's pinpoint cross in the 85th minute.

With the result, Bayern moved atop the standings for the moment while Heidenheim stayed in the 13th spot.

"We had to bite through today. The answer after 2-2 was absolutely great. Of course, we weren't good before. I am very happy and grateful for the three points. A big compliment to the boys," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

Also on Saturday, Stuttgart came from behind to stun Borussia Dortmund 2-1 thanks to the winner from Serhou Guirassy. Augsburg shared the spoils with Hoffenheim at 1-1. Darmstadt and Mainz played out a goalless stalemate while struggling Cologne held Bochum to a 1-1 draw.

Borussia Monchengladbach crushed Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday.

