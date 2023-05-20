Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund to go all in to claim title

Munich [Germany], May 20 : Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are about to face thier final hurdle as the German league Bundesliga has entered its final stage with only two games left to play for each team.

Bayern Munich are at the top of the league with 68 points but Borussia Dortmund are breathing right down on their neck as they are in the second position with 67 points.

Both teams will be in action over the weekend.

Bayern Munich are going to play against RB Leipzig on May 20. RB Leipzig is a strong side and it will be difficult for Bayern Munich to win the game. RB Leipzig is in the third position in the league table with 60 points.

If Bayern Munich win the match against RB Leipzig they will have a four-point leave on Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich will be playing their last match against Koln on May 27.

Following are the players of Bayern Munich to watch out for in the remaining two matches: Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller.

Borussia Dortmund is going to face Augsburg on May 21. Borussia Dortmund will be looking to keep the pressure on Bayern Munich till the last.

If Borussia Dortmund wins the match against Augsburg they will still stay a point behind Bayern Munich.

Augsburg are in the 13th position in the league table.

Borussia Dortmund will be their last match of the league against Mainz on May 27.

Following are the players of Borussia Dortmund to watch out for in their remaining two fixtures: Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna, Julian Brandt and Sebastien Haller.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are at a very critical stage and either of the team cannot afford to lose.

