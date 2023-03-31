Bundesliga: Bayern Munich keen to recalim number one spot at Der Klassiker

Munich [Germany], March 31 : Bayern Munich stands on the verge of losing their hard-earned dominance in the Bundesliga which has lasted for more than a decade.

Bundesliga title defenders currently stand in the second position with 52 points, just behind Dortmund by a single point margin (53). In order to change the scenario Bayern will host Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Dortmund was the last club to lift the Bundesliga trophy before Bayern began its mission to conquer German football.

The Bavarians have gone to further reinforce their team by bringing in Thomas Tuchel as their head coach. Even though Julian Nagelsmann ticked all the boxes of a successful manager, yet he failed to extend his stay at Bayern.

Ahead of their crucial clash against Dortmund on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel emphasized on the importance of the local derby in the pre-match conference.

"It's a big game. We want to be league leaders again. Winning the game won't make us league champions, nor will the title be out of the picture if we don't win," Tuchel said.

"Some of the players arrived quite late after the international break. We're really excited for tomorrow. I got the feeling this week that everyone was fired up and wanted to show what they could do," Tuchel continued.

Tuchel has already spent a good amount of time in Germany. He has managed Mainz and Dortmund before finding a new home in Paris. Even though he has only been a part of the Bayern squad for a few days he won't be facing a lot of trouble settling in.

"There haven't been any problems. I'm not interested in how things were before; I want to get my own impressions. So far, the atmosphere has been really friendly and extremely professional in every area that I've got to know," Tuchel said.

While Bayern continues to seal their place at the summit once again, Dortmund would be keen to extend the gap between the first and second place.

Even though their Champions League run ended on a bitter note against Chelsea. They will be keen to mark their season with the Bundesliga title. Three points will create a four-point gap between the Top 2 spots, while a draw will still keep them on the top of the table with a point difference.

