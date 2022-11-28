Cameroon, Serbia play out a thrilling draw 3-3
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 28, 2022 06:24 PM 2022-11-28T18:24:19+5:30 2022-11-28T18:24:50+5:30
Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 for Serbia early into the second-half before Cameroon struck twice through Vincent Aboubakar and ...
Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 for Serbia early into the second-half before Cameroon struck twice through Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to go 3-3 level. Both the teams tried to find the winner but the match ended in a 3-3 stalemate.
Serbia struck right in the first-half injury time to dramatically take a 2-1 lead against Cameroon. Strahinja Pavlovic scored the equaliser before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put his side in the lead.Open in app