Cameroon, Serbia play out a thrilling draw 3-3

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 28, 2022 06:24 PM 2022-11-28T18:24:19+5:30 2022-11-28T18:24:50+5:30

Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 for Serbia early into the second-half before Cameroon struck twice through Vincent Aboubakar and ...

Cameroon, Serbia play out a thrilling draw 3-3 | Cameroon, Serbia play out a thrilling draw 3-3

Cameroon, Serbia play out a thrilling draw 3-3

Next

Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 for Serbia early into the second-half before Cameroon struck twice through Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to go 3-3 level. Both the teams tried to find the winner but the match ended in a 3-3 stalemate.

Serbia struck right in the first-half injury time to dramatically take a 2-1 lead against Cameroon. Strahinja Pavlovic scored the equaliser before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put his side in the lead. 

Open in app
Tags : Serbia Cameron FIFA World Cup 2022