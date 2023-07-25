"Can hardly wait to join team and wear BVB jersey," says Marcel Sabitzer after signing four-year contract with Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund [Germany], July 25 : German football club Borussia Dortmund (BVB) signed Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on a four-year deal. After the signing, Sabitzer said, 'I can hardly wait to finally join the team and wear the BVB jersey.'

According to Borussia Dortmund's website, "Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund have strengthened their central midfield by signing preferred candidate Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 29-year-old vice-captain of the Austrian national team completed his medical check in Dortmund today and subsequently signed a contract that is valid until June 2027."

"Sabitzer will link up with the BVB squad, who departed to play a series of friendly fixtures in the USA on Monday, on Tuesday, as will BVB's sporting director Sebastian Kehl."

Marcel Sabitzer said, "I can hardly wait to finally join the team and wear the BVB jersey. The talks with the Borussia Dortmund management were outstanding and have shown me how ambitious the club wants to be in the coming years."

He added, "I would like to play my part in ensuring that BVB achieve their objectives and have every reason to celebrate something special with their fans again as soon as possible."

In his career so far, Sabitzer has made 185 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig and Bayern (34 goals, 29 assists), 32 in the UEFA Champions League (four goals, seven assists), 29 in the UEFA Europa League (five goals, two assists) and 71 internationals (14 goals).

Last season he played on loan for Premier League club Manchester United between February and May until he sustained an injury (18 games in all competitions, three goals).

Marcel Sabitzer can play in a multitude of roles, including attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, winger and second striker.

Sabitzer began his professional career in Austria with Admira Wacker and Rapid Wien. He joined German club RB Leipzig in 2014 and was immediately loaned to Red Bull Salzburg for a season.

Sabitzer made more than 200 appearances for RB Leipzig before Bayern Munich signed him in 2021 for a reported transfer fee of 16 million euro.

Sabitzer represented Austria at multiple youth international levels and made his senior international debut at the age of 18 in 2012. He has earned over 70 caps for Austria and played at UEFA Euro 2016 and UEFA Euro 2020.

