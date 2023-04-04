Can struggling Chelsea overcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

London [United Kingdom], April 4 : At the beginning of the season nobody could have predicted that during the climax of the Premier, League Chelsea would be struggling in the bottom half of the table.

Thomas Tuchel parted ways with Chelsea in September and chose Graham Potter as his successor. However, things didn't pan out as they would have thought they would. Potter was sacked within 24 hours after Chelsea lost to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on April 1.

The chairman of Chelsea Football ClubTodd Boehly's philosophy at the club is becoming more complex to understand as sacking Potter before the end of the Premier League has made their job even harder to achieve than before. With this backdrop and uncertainties in the management, Chelsea will host Liverpool on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge with the hopes of sealing their place in the Top four of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool has a golden opportunity to fortify their position in the Premier League after Tottenham played out a draw against Everton on Tuesday.

In the pre-match conference, Jurgen Klopp talked about the managerial change in Chelsea's camp and what they need to do against them.

"Maybe [it will have] the normal impact after a manager leaves. I am pretty sure Chelsea, the players, want to show a reaction, whatever, it always is. When you saw the Bayern game against Dortmund, there was a reaction for whatever reason. That's it," Klopp said

[On producing a result] "As badly as it's possible. We need [one], definitely. So, again, super-strange game [at Man City]; OK first half, awful second half. We said it. It's unacceptable but happened anyway, and now we have to make sure we are ready. That's it," Klopp continued.

With the likes of Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara will remain unavailable for the Reds. On the other hand, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Armando Broja will remain sidelined due to injury.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor