Canada's Scott Kennedy doubtful for FIFA World Cup after shoulder injury

Canadian defender Scott Kennedy has suffered a shoulder injury on the eve of the World Cup.SSV Jahn Regensburg, Kennedy's German club, said the 25-year-old from Calgary was injured in last Saturday's 3-0 loss to Rostock. Kennedy was forced to leave in the seventh minute.There was no immediate word on the time frame for Kennedy's return either from his club or Canada Soccer. The 41st-ranked Canadians open World Cup play against No. 2 Belgium on Nov. 23 in Qatar.

The Calgary-born defender has been a staple in the Canadian men’s national team squad since the first round of 2022 World Cup Qualifying. Kennedy has a total of eight senior caps to his name, with his last appearance for Les Rouges coming in the 4-0 win over Jamaica at BMO Field on March 27th, the victory which officially punched Canada’s ticket to Qatar.Kennedy was set to serve as a back-up option to John Herdman’s three first-choice central defenders Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, and Steven Vitória.