Carlo Ancelotti: "Real Madrid will be my final club"

New Delhi [India], August 2 : Carlo Ancelotti guided Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double last season, leading Los Blancos to a comfortable league title win over Barcelona and Girona. However, with his contract expiring next summer, there are growing questions about his future.

Midway through last season, Ancelotti was linked with a move to the Brazilian national team, but the 65-year-old declined the offer. He has since explained why he doesn't envision himself managing a national team.

Ancelotti mentioned that he considers Real Madrid to be his final club. He expressed that he is currently not interested in coaching a national team because he would miss his favourite aspect of the jobworking daily with players and staff.

While speaking on John Obi-Mikel's podcast, Ancelotti said," My idea is that Real Madrid will be my last club. At the moment I am not excited about coaching a national team because I would miss what I like most, the day-to-day work with the players and the staff," as quoted by Goal.com as saying.

He expressed that he is currently not interested in coaching a national team because he would miss his favourite aspect of the jobworking daily with players and staff.

Ancelotti is one of the longest-serving managers in European football, having begun his coaching career in 1992 as an assistant to Arrigo Sacchi.

He took on his first head coach role with Reggiana in 1995 and has since managed ten clubs, including AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.

With five Champions League titles and a total of 28 trophies, his career is distinguished by remarkable success.

The upcoming season could be one of the most challenging for the Italian, as his team will be expected to build on last season's double with the addition of Kylian Mbappe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor