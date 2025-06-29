"Celebration of unity and hope": PM Modi on organisation of Bodoland CEM Cup

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the transformative power of sports in Bodoland, Assam.

He painted a vivid picture of the Bodoland Chief Executive Member's (CEM) Cup. This football tournament has become a celebration of unity and hope, attracting over 3,700 teams and nearly 70,000 participants, including a significant number of girls, during the 123rd episode of "Mann Ki Baat."

"Imagine a picture. The morning sun is touching the hills, the light is slowly moving towards the plains, and with that light, a troupe of football lovers is advancing. The whistle blows and in a few moments, the ground reverberates with applause and slogans. People's enthusiasm is increasing with every pass, every goal. You must be wondering... what a beautiful world is that?" said PM Modi.

He said that Bodoland has emerged with a new identity, showcasing the energy and confidence of its youth on the football field.

"This picture is the reality of Bodoland, a major region of Assam. Bodoland today stands out in the country with a new face, a new identity. The energy and confidence that the youth here have, is most visible on the football field. In the Bodo Territorial Area, the Bodoland CEM Cup is being organized. This is not just a tournament; it has become a celebration of unity and hope. More than three thousand seven hundred teams, about seventy thousand players, and even among them, a large number of our daughter's participation! These statistics tell the story of a big change in Bodoland. Bodoland is now increasingly casting its glow on the sports map of the country," added PM Modi.

The tournament has provided a platform for young talents to shine, with players like Halicharan Narzary, Durga Boro, Apurba Narzary, and Manbir Basumatari making their mark at the national level.

"There was a time when struggle itself was the identity of this place. Then the avenues for the youth here were limited. But today there are new dreams in their eyes and the courage of self-reliance in their hearts. The football players hailing from here are now making their mark at a high level. Halicharan Narzary, Durga Boro, Apurba Narzary, Manbir Basumatari - these are not just the names of football players - they are the identity of that new generation who catapulted Bodoland from the field to the national stage," added PM Modi.

Bodoland CEM Cup Football Tournament is an initiative by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with a commitment to leveraging sports as a vehicle for social transformation, designed to foster unity, promote peace, and nurture football talent across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), according to the Bodoland CEM Cup official website.

The tournament is organised at multiple administrative levels, including Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), BTCLA Constituencies, Districts, and the council level, ensuring widespread participation and accessibility.

The participation of girls in the tournament signifies a positive shift towards gender inclusivity in sports. The success stories of football players from Bodoland are inspiring young children to pursue their dreams in sports.

"Many of them practiced with limited resources; many forged their way through difficult circumstances, and today many young children of the country kickstart their dreams, inspired by their names. If we have to expand our capability, first of all we have to focus on our fitness and wellbeing," said PM Modi.

PM Modi linked physical fitness to success in life, encouraging citizens to prioritise their health and wellbeing, emphasising the importance of fitness and wellbeing, suggesting simple measures like reducing oil intake to combat obesity and lead a healthier life.

"By the way, friends, do you remember one of my suggestions for fitness, for reducing obesity! Reduce 10% oil in food, reduce obesity. When you'll be fit, you will be more super hit in life," added PM Modi.

