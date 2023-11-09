Champions League: Real Madrid and Real Sociedad move into Round of 16

Madrid, Nov 9 Real Madrid beat Braga 3-0 in Group match to seal a place in the Round of 16 and extend their spectacular run in the Champions League Group Stage.

Goals for Brahim, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo clinch victory for Real Madrid against Braga to book a place in the next round on Wednesday night.

Brahim set the team on the way in the first half, stroking home from a Rodrygo pass, before the other two goals arrived in a stunning second half.

Vini Jr. extended the lead with 58 on the clock and Rodrygo made it three with an exquisite chip three minutes later.

Real Madrid only need a point against Napoli next time out to secure top spot in the group C.

Real Madrid have never failed to qualify for knockouts, coming through every time since their first involvement under this format back in the 1995/96 campaign.

They have qualified from all 32 group stage campaigns they have played, the only team to do so in the competition's history.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad defeated Benfica (3-1) in a spectacular Group D contest to set up a third successive Group D win and sealed a place in the knockout stages.

Sociedad scored three goals inside the opening 21 minutes. Merino scored the first, capitalizing on an accidental pass from Aihen. Oyarzabal scored the second goal after outplaying Otamendi. Barrene's third goal was a masterpiece, with a cut and a ball into the top corner.

Merino had a goal disallowed for handball, while Brais missed a penalty by hitting the post. Benfica, except for a well-saved shot by Remiro, posed no threat.

In the early stages of the second half, Benfica narrowed the gap with a goal from Rafa Silva. The visitors played better than they did in the first half, but it wasn't enough to overcome a resilient Real, which continued to create chances.

Zubimendi had a chance to extend the advantage, but his volley was just wide, as was another cross from Barrene.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor