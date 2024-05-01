Chelsea's injury woes increase as manager Pochettino rules out two defenders ahead of Tottenham clash

London [UK], May 1 : Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino provided an injury update ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea have been plagued by injury throughout the season. Despite their struggle to find a purple patch throughout the season, they are still in the race for a UEFA Europa League spot next season.

Their clash against Tottenham could be a major turning point in their hunt for an elusive European spot.

Ahead of the clash, Pochettino confirmed that central defenders Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi will be on the sidelines.

"Okay, not good news because we cannot recover any players from the last list, and we have to add two more players, Thiago and Disasi; they will not be available for tomorrow," Pochettino said in the pre-match press conference.

Apart from the defense duo, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Malo Gusto, and Ben Chilwell, make up Chelsea's defensive injury crisis.

Furthermore, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka and Robert Sanchez are on the sidelines working to get back to fitness.

"We have a big challenge against a great team like Tottenham. It's good. It is going to be a great game. It's a good chance for some kids to be on the bench and to have the possibility to maybe play. When this opportunity appears, it is about saying to the kids that this is about being here and playing in the first team for Chelsea," Pochettino added.

Along with Chelsea, Tottenham have their injury concerns as well. Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Timo Werner, and Manor Solomon have been ruled out due to injuries.

Chelsea are currently in the ninth spot with 48 points. They are six points behind Manchester United who are in sixth place with 54 points after playing one game more than Chelsea.

