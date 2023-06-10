Chennaiyin FC and head coach Thomas Brdaric part ways

Chennai, June 10 Chennaiyin FC and Thomas Brdaric have mutually parted ways following the conclusion of the football season 2022-23.

Brdaric served at the helm of the first team for 28 games in all: winning ten, drawing eight and losing ten. Over this period, the team scored 53 goals and conceded 52.

The former German international began his tenure at the club during the Durand Cup where the team managed to reach the quarter-finals. He was also in charge during the course of the Hero Indian Super League where the Marina Machans finished the league stage in eighth position with 27 points.

Brdaric's men last took part in the Hero Super Cup as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

